Cloudburst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Triggers Massive Landslides; Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway Shut

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Amid torrential rains in Uttarakhand, cloudburst in Nalgaon and Pantigaon along the Karnaprayag-Gwaldam National Highway in Chamoli district of the state on Friday triggered massive landslides leaving the highway blocked. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

An official said that the cloudburst in Nalgaon triggered massive landslides along the highway for about 200 meters. Even though there was no loss of life due to cloudburst, the highway was closed at multiple places in Nalgaon, Amsaud, Pantigaon and Harmani. Two vehicles got buried under the debris in Subhash Nagar of Gopeshwar after the cloudburst.

The closure of the highway left the commuters stranded as the vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt. The authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the debris and open the highway for traffic.

Due to cloudburst near Panty Vidyut sub-station of Narayanbagh, the debris entered the sub-station of the electricity department and the transformers kept there were washed away on the highway. The cloudburst and and the massive landslides have left the locals in panic.

BRO Junior Engineer Sumit said that a lot of debris has come on the highway near Nalgaon and Amsaud ahead of Narayanbagh area even as men and machinery have been sent to remove the debris. On Thursday, a massive landslide in Burali drain near Kothiyalsain in Chamoli caused the debris enter the residential houses in Kothiyalsain.

The floodwaters in the Yamuna river also caused considerable damage to the Yamunotri Dham on Thursday. However, no loss of life or property has been reported in the incident.