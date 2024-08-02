Exclusive: CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst

The cloudburst triggered flash floods that washed away several buildings, bridges and roads, officials said Thursday, August 1. (ETV Bharat)

Shimla: Two people have died and at least 53 others are missing after cloudbursts at Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh in the past 48 hours. The cloudburst triggered flash floods that washed away several buildings, bridges and roads, officials said Thursday, August 1.

The cloudburst reported in Malana, Sainj and Nirmand areas of Kullu, Rampur, and Padhar caused severe devastation in the three districts. Relief and rescue operations are underway. Authorities have ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut in Kullu and Mandi.

In a few districts, the IMD issued orange and yellow alerts. In the Kanga district, an orange alert was issued for Friday, August 2, indicating heavy to very heavy rain. On Friday, heavy rain is also expected in Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, and Shimla.



Himachal Pradesh received 266.6 mm of rains against normal rainfall of 366.3 mm, a deficit of 27 per cent in the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 to July 31. Amid this natural calamity, ETV Bharat spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu about his rescue operation plans, and challenges he would be facing after the disaster.

Speaking about the situation at hand, the CM said that saving lives is his top priority now. "Currently, our concern is to save people from this disaster. Once that issue is solved, we will raise this issue in the parliament and seek help for the severe devastation that has been caused," he said.

The CM termed the post-calamity state of affairs to be a 'huge challenge'. "NDRF, SDRF, DCs and officials are present at the spot. We have instructed the officials to make all arrangements. We have also sought help from the army. I appeal to people not to go near canals and rivers. The Air Force has been asked to be ready," he added.

The CM also notified that a large flow of water has accumulated at one spot due to the cloudburst. "Rampur is the worst-affected village because of this water blockage. The local MLA is reviewing the relief work on the spot. The government is making every effort to deal with the challenges of the situation arising after the disaster," he added.

Speaking about further actions, the CM said that emergency operation centers have been established at the state and district level. "Along with this, helpline numbers have been issued. These centers will remain functional round the clock for the service of the people," he said.

He said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi over the phone regarding the situation arising due to heavy rainfall and cloudburst in the state.