Cloudburst Feared In Uttarakhand's Teejam, Bridge Washed Away

Pithoragarh: Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the Teejam area of Pithoragarh district, with villagers expressing apprehensions of a cloudburst following an intense downpour late Tuesday night. The flash flood has caused significant damage, washing away the crucial wooden motor bridge connecting Teejam, leaving hundreds stranded and isolated from the tehsil headquarters.



Dharchula's Darma Valley hit hard

The incessant rains in Pithoragarh resulted in an intense spell in Teejam, located in Dharchula tehsil's Darma Valley. Villagers said heavy rainfall around midnight quickly led to flash floods. The washing away of the motor bridge, vital for vehicular movement, has disrupted life in Teejam. Local residents shared videos on social media, appealing to the district administration for immediate assistance.



Footbridge washed away, no toll

A footbridge has also been washed away and the extent of the damage is still being assessed though there are no immediate reports of casualties. The relentless rain has significantly increased the water levels in local rivers.



Relief teams engaged, chopper aid sought

The district administration moved and relief and rescue operations began. Officials said the full scale of the damage will become clear soon. With the main bridge washed away, hundreds of people on the other side of the river are now cut off from the tehsil headquarters.

Villagers demanded relief efforts, noting that the bridge has been swept away nearly a kilometre downstream with no immediate foundation for reconstruction. They have made a plea to the administration to consider helicopter-aided rescue operations if necessary.