ETV Bharat / state

Cloudburst Feared In Uttarakhand's Teejam, Bridge Washed Away

With the main bridge washed away, hundreds of people on the other side of the river are now cut off from the tehsil headquarters.

Cloudburst Feared In Uttarakhand's Teejam, Bridge Washed Away
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

1 Min Read

Pithoragarh: Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the Teejam area of Pithoragarh district, with villagers expressing apprehensions of a cloudburst following an intense downpour late Tuesday night. The flash flood has caused significant damage, washing away the crucial wooden motor bridge connecting Teejam, leaving hundreds stranded and isolated from the tehsil headquarters.


Dharchula's Darma Valley hit hard

The incessant rains in Pithoragarh resulted in an intense spell in Teejam, located in Dharchula tehsil's Darma Valley. Villagers said heavy rainfall around midnight quickly led to flash floods. The washing away of the motor bridge, vital for vehicular movement, has disrupted life in Teejam. Local residents shared videos on social media, appealing to the district administration for immediate assistance.


Footbridge washed away, no toll

A footbridge has also been washed away and the extent of the damage is still being assessed though there are no immediate reports of casualties. The relentless rain has significantly increased the water levels in local rivers.


Relief teams engaged, chopper aid sought

The district administration moved and relief and rescue operations began. Officials said the full scale of the damage will become clear soon. With the main bridge washed away, hundreds of people on the other side of the river are now cut off from the tehsil headquarters.

Villagers demanded relief efforts, noting that the bridge has been swept away nearly a kilometre downstream with no immediate foundation for reconstruction. They have made a plea to the administration to consider helicopter-aided rescue operations if necessary.

Read more

  1. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To Four; Search On For Missing 7
  2. Rains Wreak Havoc In Himachal, Cloudbursts Reported In Kullu

Pithoragarh: Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the Teejam area of Pithoragarh district, with villagers expressing apprehensions of a cloudburst following an intense downpour late Tuesday night. The flash flood has caused significant damage, washing away the crucial wooden motor bridge connecting Teejam, leaving hundreds stranded and isolated from the tehsil headquarters.


Dharchula's Darma Valley hit hard

The incessant rains in Pithoragarh resulted in an intense spell in Teejam, located in Dharchula tehsil's Darma Valley. Villagers said heavy rainfall around midnight quickly led to flash floods. The washing away of the motor bridge, vital for vehicular movement, has disrupted life in Teejam. Local residents shared videos on social media, appealing to the district administration for immediate assistance.


Footbridge washed away, no toll

A footbridge has also been washed away and the extent of the damage is still being assessed though there are no immediate reports of casualties. The relentless rain has significantly increased the water levels in local rivers.


Relief teams engaged, chopper aid sought

The district administration moved and relief and rescue operations began. Officials said the full scale of the damage will become clear soon. With the main bridge washed away, hundreds of people on the other side of the river are now cut off from the tehsil headquarters.

Villagers demanded relief efforts, noting that the bridge has been swept away nearly a kilometre downstream with no immediate foundation for reconstruction. They have made a plea to the administration to consider helicopter-aided rescue operations if necessary.

Read more

  1. Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To Four; Search On For Missing 7
  2. Rains Wreak Havoc In Himachal, Cloudbursts Reported In Kullu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHANDCLOUDBURST FEARED IN PITHORAGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.