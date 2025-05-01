'Closed Case Against Slain Former MP's Daughter, CBI Officer’: AP Govt To SC

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has closed a criminal case filed against the daughter of slain former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy and a CBI official involved in the murder investigation.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The state government informed the bench that police have filed a report in a local court seeking closure of the case. It was contended before the bench that there was no need to further hear the appeal seeking quashing of the FIR as the closure report has already been filed.

“The special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the CJI said. In March 2019, Vivekananda, the uncle of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead at his home in Pulivendula, Kadapa district. The murder case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state Crime Investigation Department. In July 2020, the case was handed over to the CBI.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in the case on October 26, 2021, and followed it up with a supplementary chargesheet on January 31, 2022. During the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) government, the Andhra Pradesh police filed an FIR against Sunitha Narreddy, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter, and CBI officer Ram Singh on a complaint of his former PA M V Krishna Reddy. M V Krishna Reddy was being investigated by the CBI in connection with the murder probe.