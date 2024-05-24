Close Shave in Kedarnath: Helicopter Emergency Landing Averts Disaster (ETV Bharat)

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): Amidst the sacred pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham, an unexpected crisis unfolded early on Friday as a helicopter faced a malfunction. The chopper carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand narrowly escaped catastrophe when its rudder suffered severe damage.

The quick thinking and skilful actions of pilot Kalpesh averted a potentially devastating accident, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew aboard.

Kestral Aviation's helicopter, en route from Shersi Helipad to Kedarnath Dham, encountered technical difficulties mere meters from its intended destination. With six passengers onboard, and a pilot, the aircraft faced a critical situation demanding immediate action.

Executing a flawless emergency landing just 100 meters from the Kedarnath Dham helipad, pilot Kalpesh's decisive manoeuvre saved lives and prevented what could have been a tragic incident amidst the bustling Chardham Yatra 2024 pilgrimage season.

"I'm just grateful that everyone is safe," remarked Pilot Kalpesh in the aftermath of the harrowing ordeal. Authorities and aviation experts are currently investigating the cause of the technical malfunction. Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that the helicopter had made an emergency landing in Kedarnath and all the passengers including the pilot were safe. At present, at least nine helicopter services are running in Kedarnath Dham.