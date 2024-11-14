Close Shave For Pregnant Woman After Ambulance Explodes In Jalgaon

Jalgaon: An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman to hospital caught fire near the Gujral petrol pump at 9.30 pm on Wednesday on the national highway from Dharangaon to Jalgaon.

Soon after spotting smoke emanating from the engine, the alert driver immediately applied brakes, jumped out of the vehicle and took the patient, a pregnant woman, and her family members out. The fire quickly engulfed the oxygen cylinders inside the vehicle which exploded leading to an inferno.

The video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media platforms where it is seen that the bystanders were running for life after the massive explosion inside the ambulance sending flakes up into the air.

The explosion was so fierce that the windowpanes of the nearby houses shattered to pieces. It is learnt that the patient and her attendants were safe. Firefighters of the municipal corporation reached the spot hurriedly to douse the fire which gutted the entire vehicle.