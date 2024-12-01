Close Shave For Nine Workers After Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Kerala's Ernakulam

Ernakulam: Nine workers had a narrow escape after a major fire broke out at a scrap warehouse near Ernakulam South railway station in Kerala during the early hours of Sunday December 1.

The fire broke out at the warehouse at around 2 AM on Sunday. Thankfully, all nine workers inside managed to escape unharmed before the flames spread. The fire severely damaged nearby structures, including a house, an automobile workshop, and several vehicles. Train services in the area were disrupted for nearly 45 minutes.

The blaze, which started at the scrap godown, was brought under control after four hours of firefighting efforts. It is learnt that a patrolling team of police noticed the smoke and alerted authorities.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out at the Apple Residency hotel near Nedumbassery airport late Saturday night. The fire brigade quickly responded and managed to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, all residents in the hotel were safely evacuated.

A girl who was trapped in a room was rescued using a ladder. The hotel, which has 134 rooms, was partially damaged by the blaze.

It is understood that the fire originated in the car parking area, completely destroying one car and causing partial damage to three other cars and several bikes. In addition to the vehicles, the hotel’s air conditioning system and electrical wiring were also damaged by the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.