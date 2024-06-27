ETV Bharat / state

Close Shave For IT Official as Newly Renovated Madhya Pradesh Airport Rooftop Crushes His Car

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

The rooftop of the Dumna airport in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur caved in on Thursday morning crushing the car of the Income Tax official which was parked below. The accident caused panic at the airport even as it has raised questions over the quality of work by the executing agencies.

Part of the rooftop of Dumna airport collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur crushing the car of the Income Tax official on Thursday June 27, 2024
Part of the rooftop of Dumna airport collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur crushing the car of the Income Tax official on Thursday June 27, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Jabalpur: In a major embarassment for the Mohan Yadav led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, the rooftop of the newly inaugurated Dumna Airport Teminal Building collapsed on the car of an income tax official, who had a close shave in the accident, due to rainfall raising questions over the substandard quality of work by the authorities on the Rs 450 crore project. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in the aftermath of heavy rainfall. Sources said that part of the rooftop of the Dumna aiport terminal building caved in all of a sudden with the debris falling on a parked car below. Forutunately, nobody was present inside the car which prevented loss of life. The caved in part of the rooftop was so heavy that the car was completely crushed by the impact. The car is said to be of an income tax official who had come to the airport for some official work.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, security officers and police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The collapsing of the rooftop of the Dumna airport, which was renovated a few months ago at a whopping cost of Rs 450 crore has raised questions over the substandard quality of work on the project putting lives at risk.

After the inauguration of the terminal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2024, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced two days ago that the Dumna Airport of Jabalpur will be renamed as Veerangana Rani Durgavati airport.

Jabalpur Dumna Airport Director Rajiv Ratna Pandey said that the incident will be investigated adding action will be taken against the construction agency.

  1. Read more: London-Bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  2. Indore Airport Receives Two Hoax Bomb Threats within a Week

Jabalpur: In a major embarassment for the Mohan Yadav led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, the rooftop of the newly inaugurated Dumna Airport Teminal Building collapsed on the car of an income tax official, who had a close shave in the accident, due to rainfall raising questions over the substandard quality of work by the authorities on the Rs 450 crore project. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in the aftermath of heavy rainfall. Sources said that part of the rooftop of the Dumna aiport terminal building caved in all of a sudden with the debris falling on a parked car below. Forutunately, nobody was present inside the car which prevented loss of life. The caved in part of the rooftop was so heavy that the car was completely crushed by the impact. The car is said to be of an income tax official who had come to the airport for some official work.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, security officers and police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

The collapsing of the rooftop of the Dumna airport, which was renovated a few months ago at a whopping cost of Rs 450 crore has raised questions over the substandard quality of work on the project putting lives at risk.

After the inauguration of the terminal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2024, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced two days ago that the Dumna Airport of Jabalpur will be renamed as Veerangana Rani Durgavati airport.

Jabalpur Dumna Airport Director Rajiv Ratna Pandey said that the incident will be investigated adding action will be taken against the construction agency.

  1. Read more: London-Bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  2. Indore Airport Receives Two Hoax Bomb Threats within a Week

TAGGED:

JABALPUR AIRPORT ACCIDENTDUMNA AIRPORT TEMINAL BUILDINGMADHYA PRADESH AIRPORT ACCIDENTDUMAN AIRPORT ROOFTOP CAVE INDUMNA AIRPORT INCOME TAX OFFICIAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.