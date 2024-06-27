Close Shave For IT Official as Newly Renovated Madhya Pradesh Airport Rooftop Crushes His Car

Jabalpur: In a major embarassment for the Mohan Yadav led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, the rooftop of the newly inaugurated Dumna Airport Teminal Building collapsed on the car of an income tax official, who had a close shave in the accident, due to rainfall raising questions over the substandard quality of work by the authorities on the Rs 450 crore project. The video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in the aftermath of heavy rainfall. Sources said that part of the rooftop of the Dumna aiport terminal building caved in all of a sudden with the debris falling on a parked car below. Forutunately, nobody was present inside the car which prevented loss of life. The caved in part of the rooftop was so heavy that the car was completely crushed by the impact. The car is said to be of an income tax official who had come to the airport for some official work.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, security officers and police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.