Climbing For Survival: How Villagers Brave Wilds To Feed Their Cattle In Amravati

Amravati: Nestled in the dense forests of Melghat, the members of the Gawli community from villages near the historic Gavilgad Fort face daily hardships to provide fodder for their cattle. Despite the challenges of wild animals, bitter cold, and long distances, they climb the fort every morning to cut grass for their animals.

Residents of Pandhari, Lavada, and Aldoh villages depend heavily on the fort's grasslands. "Our day starts at 4 am," says Narayan Yewale of Aldoh.

"The men milk the cows and prepare them for herding while women clean the animal sheds. After that, we head to Gavilgad Fort to cut grass," he added.

Climbing the fort, which is five to seven kilometres away, is no easy task. "We make multiple trips carrying bales of grass on our heads," shares Lakshmi Yewale of Pandhari. "After bringing grass in the morning, we gather firewood in the afternoon," she added.