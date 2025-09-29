ETV Bharat / state

Amaravati Awaits Climate Adaptation Roadmap To Balance Infrastructure Needs With Sustainability Goals

Amaravati: The city of Amaravati awaits a long-term climate adaptation roadmap that balances infrastructure needs with sustainability goals.

A comprehensive study on the impact of climate change on Amaravati is currently being carried out for the purpose. The initiative follows a suggestion coming from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

For the last four months, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), with technical support from the International Council for Local Environment Initiatives (ICLEI), has been in the process of formulating an action plan aiming to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and bring down carbon emissions to a minimum by 2058. The final report is expected to be submitted by the end of October.

ICLEI is carrying out a detailed study of Amaravati’s water supply, wastewater management, rainwater harvesting, solid waste, transportation, electricity, buildings, public health, greenery, biodiversity and air quality.

Based on the prevailing conditions, the report will outline strategies to address challenges that may arise over the next three decades.

According to estimates, the city will require 925 million litres per day (MLD) of water by 2058 — 386 MLD from Prakasam Barrage in the first phase and 539 MLD from Vaikuntapuram in the second phase. Around 15% water loss is anticipated.

Meanwhile, the wastewater generation is projected to reach 723 MLD, necessitating the construction of 12 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and one common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

On the other hand, solid waste generation in Amaravati is expected to rise to 3,956 tonnes per day by 2058, requiring advanced waste treatment solutions.