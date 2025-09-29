Amaravati Awaits Climate Adaptation Roadmap To Balance Infrastructure Needs With Sustainability Goals
A comprehensive study on the impact of climate change on Amaravati is underway, and the report is expected in October.
Amaravati: The city of Amaravati awaits a long-term climate adaptation roadmap that balances infrastructure needs with sustainability goals.
A comprehensive study on the impact of climate change on Amaravati is currently being carried out for the purpose. The initiative follows a suggestion coming from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
For the last four months, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), with technical support from the International Council for Local Environment Initiatives (ICLEI), has been in the process of formulating an action plan aiming to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and bring down carbon emissions to a minimum by 2058. The final report is expected to be submitted by the end of October.
ICLEI is carrying out a detailed study of Amaravati’s water supply, wastewater management, rainwater harvesting, solid waste, transportation, electricity, buildings, public health, greenery, biodiversity and air quality.
Based on the prevailing conditions, the report will outline strategies to address challenges that may arise over the next three decades.
According to estimates, the city will require 925 million litres per day (MLD) of water by 2058 — 386 MLD from Prakasam Barrage in the first phase and 539 MLD from Vaikuntapuram in the second phase. Around 15% water loss is anticipated.
Meanwhile, the wastewater generation is projected to reach 723 MLD, necessitating the construction of 12 sewage treatment plants (STPs) and one common effluent treatment plant (CETP).
On the other hand, solid waste generation in Amaravati is expected to rise to 3,956 tonnes per day by 2058, requiring advanced waste treatment solutions.
Electricity demand is also likely to jump manifold from the current 220.5 million kilowatt hours (MKWH) to 10,756 MKWH, of which solar energy could contribute about 7,954 MKWH.
The study indicates that Amaravati’s annual average temperature is rising by 0.22°C per year. The maximum temperature is increasing by 0.2°C per decade, while the minimum temperature is rising even faster at 0.32°C per decade.
At the same time, the rainfall is also increasing at the rate of 4.5 millimetres annually, while the number of rainy days is decreasing by 2.6 days per decade. Meanwhile, rainfall intensity has gone up, which is a matter of concern.
Currently, the city’s average land surface temperature is 32.74°C. The Amaravati master plan envisions developing the capital as a ‘green and blue city’ to combat heat stress.
Studies show that planting green cover along vacant lands and roads can lower land surface temperatures by 1.5°C. Areas like Anantavaram, Lingayapalem, Nelapadu, Venkatapalem and Navuluru, identified as having low greenery, are likely to experience higher heat levels in the coming decades.
