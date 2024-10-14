ETV Bharat / state

Climate Change And Pollution Threaten Migratory Birds In Odisha

Bhubaneswar/Khordha: As the world observed World Exotic Bird Day on Sunday to raise awareness about the protection of migratory birds, Odisha—home to several renowned bird sanctuaries like Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika National Park—faces a growing environmental crisis. Every winter, millions of exotic birds from regions as far as Siberia, Chile, and Russia migrate to Odisha. However, climate change, pollution, and human activities are now threatening these annual migrations.

Statistics speak on the alarming decline in bird population visiting Chilika and other sanctuaries in recent years. In 2024, 189 species were recorded at Chilika, totaling 11.37 lakh birds—a slight increase from the previous year, but still below past numbers. Similarly, Bhitarkanika and other sanctuaries are seeing fewer birds year after year.

According to environmentalist Jayakrishna Panigarahi, Odisha’s bird sanctuaries are a global attraction, with Chilika Lake being the largest. Over the years, it has served as a breeding ground for thousands of migratory birds that arrive, lay eggs, and rear their young before flying back. But this natural wonder is under threat.

Impact of Climate Change on Bird Migration

Panigarahi explains that migratory birds come to Odisha seeking favourable conditions so that they can escape harsh winters in their native countries. These birds travel thousands of miles, making Odisha’s sanctuaries their nesting grounds. Yet, climate change has begun to alter weather patterns, impacting bird migration. Unpredictable seasons, habitat destruction, and pollution are taking a toll on bird population.

The Double Threat of Pollution and Habitat Loss

“Pollution and habitat loss are affecting the problem all the more,” says Panigarahi. Plastic waste, poaching, and the rise of wind farms and mobile towers disrupt the migratory paths of these birds. Furthermore, rapid urbanization is reducing the availability of trees, food sources, and clean water, leading to homelessness and health issues for many bird species.

So take a look at the number of exotic birds coming to Chilika:

2024 - 189 species 11,37,759

2023 - 1844 species 11,31,929

2021-22 - 10.74 lakhs of 107 species

2020-21 - 12.04 lakhs of 111 species

2019-20 - 10.71 lakhs of 109 species

2018-19 - 10.21 lakhs of 105 species