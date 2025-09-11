ETV Bharat / state

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

Swarnalata returned to her in-laws’ village, Brajeshpentha, after she lost her husband in 2023. She had completed her Plus Two exams (intermediate) when she was married off. Now she stays in the village with two of her daughters who are studying in school. “When I returned, I did not know what to do though I was keen on getting into social work. But since I had basic knowledge of agriculture, I decided to get into some work related to it,” informs the climate champion, who became a part of the ECRICC (Ecosystem-based Climate Resilience in Coastal Communities) project after attending meetings conducted in facilitation with NGO Lipica in her village.

Explaining the process, Swarnalata briefly states how the paddy plants are seeded after measurements of 25x25 cm distance, less water is used, the weeder easily operated between the rows of paddy, and the unwanted grass uprooted by the weeder gets mixed with soil, acting as green fertilizer.

“Initially, I faced resistance from most. I had to call two to three meetings for which women did not have time as they had to cook and farm. But with time, actually after one season, they started understanding the benefits of the SRI method of cultivation. From one or two farmers, now 20 of them have been able to convince their families to continue this pattern,” adds Swarnalata, who has seen five seasons – including Rabi and Kharif cropping – in the village, where the results were encouraging.

In a village with 148 households and a population of 756, most of whom depend on agriculture for sustenance, Swarnalata’s intervention has clicked well among the lead farmers, particularly women, who play a major role in farming. Refusing to remain only as helping hands, around 20 women farmers have taken to the SRI method, which has been giving them better yield.

“More importantly, it reduces methane gas emission, thus keeping the environment cleaner and greener. The production too has been about 25 percent more than the usual form of cultivation,” quickly adds Swarnalata, as we try to understand her role in climate protection.

The process involves cultivating young, singly-planted seedlings at a certain yet wider spacings, using intermittent irrigation and draining the field to keep the soil moist but not flooded, and increasing organic quality of soil through methods like vermicomposting. The method helps to improve soil condition, promotes root growth, and reduces the need for chemical inputs, thus resulting in higher productivity.

In her early 40s, Swarnalata seemed to have started a stir, but the revolution in the farming sector she was fueling in Brajeshpentha village in Rangeilunda block of Ganjam district in Odisha carries with it the potential to turn into a storm. Identified and tagged as a Climate Champion, she has been encouraging implementation of SRI (System of Rice Intensification), an agroecological method of farming used for increasing rice yield while reducing water, seed, and fertilizer requirements.

Berhampur/Bhubaneswar : Clad in a simple salwar kameez and wearing her identity card with pride, Swarnalata Sahu walked through the narrow lanes of Brajeshpentha village. She was engrossed in conversation with groups of women, some her age, some younger, some older, as they led her to their fields surrounded by kewda trees. There, ankle-deep in muddy fields, she bent down to take a look at the crop, unbothered by the slush tugging at her feet. Explaining the next steps in cultivation, she spoke with clarity and calmness, not to mention her sound understanding of the subject. What stood out most was the way about 20 farm women listened, their attention fixed wholly on her.

Education helped her understand the nitty-gritties of work. It was during this time that she was roped in as a Climate Champion. The title, given only to women, has been designed under the Women Climate Champion Programme of ECRICC project. ECRICC is a collaborative initiative between the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of India, Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Odisha and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) focusing on ecosystem restoration and community-based approaches, including empowering women to become climate champions. These champions (a total of 304 in Odisha) are actively involved in climate-adaptive initiatives such as mud crab farming, contributing to sustainable livelihoods and coastal resilience.

After being chosen and trained as a climate champion, Swarnalata started work in the Bahuda landscape of Ganjam district which has been at the receiving end of major climate induced disasters including cyclones. She has been working with about 153 farmers in nearby villages where she helps them understand climate-friendly cultivation.

The ECRICC has been helping climate champions like Swarnalata with good-quality seeds, fertilizers including zinc sulphate, seeds, neem oil pesticide, and also training them with technical aspects of SRI.

“I take care of my parents-in-law and both daughters in the morning and the rest of the time I devote to farmers,” says Swarnalata, who cycles from one village to another and helps them with their concerns.

Under the SRI method, selecting farmers, especially small and marginal ones who can benefit from the practice, holds importance. An initial assessment is taken up to understand the current agricultural practices, land availability, water sources, and socio-economic conditions of the selected beneficiaries. Soon, training sessions, workshops, and on-field demonstrations are held to educate farmers about SRI methods, benefits, and implementation techniques.

SRI method of paddy cultivation

It is then that the climate champion helps organise community meetings, farmer field schools, and interactive sessions to highlight the advantages of SRI in terms of water conservation, higher yield, and reduced input costs.

Nayani Pradhan, 31, a woman farmer of the village, was among the first beneficiaries of SRI, and she credits her success in farming to Swarnalata. “When we were called for a meeting, we were not ready to accept or adapt. But some of us decided to experiment. That’s all. The first season we adopted the SRI method under the guidance of the climate champion, there was no looking back,” explains Nayani, whom most other farm women followed. So far, 22 farmers in the village have adopted the SRI and are getting good results.

Hira Pradhan (centre)

As other farmers say, fewer seeds are yielding far better results. “Not a single grain is empty, the quality of paddy is by far the best. It takes less water, lesser labour, and we get more produce by planting fewer seeds,” they say.

Another beneficiary of the same village, Hira Pradhan, is 60 years old and has passed standard eight. But her understanding of SRI and its adoption is immense. “We were caustic in the beginning, but once we saw the crop doing far better than what we used to do, we also spread the message among others. Many who saw our crops were convinced and took up the method in the next season,” says Hira.

The ECRICC project in Odisha aims to make the coastal communities’ livelihood resilient and train women who are more vulnerable in coastal areas due to climate challenges. The project, functional in four coastal districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Balasore and Kendrapara, is conducted through community-managed teams. Among the programmes taken up by climate champions are SRI, mud crab farming, ornamental fisheries, and seaweed cultivation, which is in the initial stages of implementation.

Ganjam district covers two landscapes - Chilika and Bahuda. Both comprise four blocks, with Bahuda covering 25 Gram Panchayats and Chilika having 15. The project so far has involved a total of 109 villages.

Each landscape has subject matter specialists and some NGOs associated who facilitate the community reach through Climate Champions. “As far as ecosystem restoration is concerned, so far, 300 hectares have been restored in watershed management, 16 hectares for mangroves, and now work on SRI is underway. When in the beginning we had 30 farmers, now we have above 3000 involved in the projects. And our beneficiaries are mostly marginal and small farmers, women, and those who are climate vulnerable,” informs Ranjan Kumar Bhoi, District Coordination Officer, Ganjam, ECRICC.

With more women adapting to the SRI method, Swarnalata seems to be visibly happy. “When I thought my life had no purpose, I have a big responsibility now. It feels good to work for the betterment of the climate and environment. If I can motivate a whole lot of women to work in the right direction, I think I have served a good purpose,” she smiles.

Speaking about the climate champions, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (WL) & CWLW, Odisha and State Project Director, ECRICC Project, SPMU Odisha, Prem Kumar Jha explains, “Our climate champions are the vital bridge between knowledge and action. On the front lines, they tirelessly guide the farmers through the transformative practice of System of Rice Intensification (SRI), meticulously explaining each technical step and demonstrating it in their own fields. This hands-on mentorship is ECRICC project’s greatest strength. Our climate champions ensure climate resilience is not just a concept but a reality.”

A study providing evidence from ECRICC project areas is currently being conducted by the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), Cuttack, to scientifically validate the reduction in GHG emissions through the SRI method and the report is expected to be out soon, Bhoi adds.

Till then, as climate champions leave their marks on the soils of Rangeilunda, they ignite hope that not everything is lost and most of it can be restored to make the world a better place to live in.