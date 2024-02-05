Loading...

'Sacrifice Has to Be Made:' Cleric Asks Muslims to Take up Cudgels after Uttarakhand Approves UCC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 7:31 AM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Cleric Sajid Rashidi asks Muslims to take up cudgels after Uttarakhand cabinet approves UCC

According to the Uttrakhand government, the move is part of a broader effort to create a legal framework that ensures fair treatment and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their gender, sex, religion, or sexual orientation.

New Delhi: Muslim cleric Sajid Rashidi asked Muslims to protest against the Uttarakhand government's move to pave the way for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state as a test case before it is enforced across the country.

He said, “UCC will not only affect Muslims but every religion in India. Since every religion is different no one can say that they can be united. I believe that Muslims have to unite and protest against this just like the farmers’ protest took place a few years back. Sacrifice has to be made.”

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) report on Sunday, two days before the bill is likely to be tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly. The Cabinet passed the UCC draft at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence in Dehradun. The final draft of the UCC running into 740 pages in four volumes was submitted to Dhami on Friday.

If implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to adopt UCC. Passing legislation on the UCC will fulfil a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state. BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam said, "Following the enactment of the UCC in Uttarakhand, similar bills are expected to be placed before the assemblies in other states as well. UCC has already been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule."

The UCC was promised to the people of Uttarakhand in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in the state. Uttarakhand had constituted a panel on the Uniform Civil Code under Justice Ranjana Desai on May 27, 2022. The committee includes Delhi High Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice Chancellor Prof. Surekha Dangwal and social activist Manu Gaur. (With agency inputs)

Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

