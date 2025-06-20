ETV Bharat / state

Classroom Construction Graft Case: Sisodia Appears Before ACB, Terms Case 'Politically Motivated'

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for questioning in an alleged graft case related to the construction of classrooms in government schools here, officials said.

The ACB had summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. Jain appeared before the agency on June 6. The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

Before his scheduled appearance before the ACB, Sisodia termed the case "politically motivated" and an attempt to divert attention from crucial issues.

"BJP is driven by political motives and is making fake allegations. We built excellent schools. The BJP government is poor in management of schools.There is waterlogging in Delhi and power cuts are happening. BJP is trying to divert attention from crucial issues. Even BJP workers do not know what the government is up to," he charged. Sisodia asserted that nothing will come out of this case.