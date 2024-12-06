Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Student Shoots Principal Dead In School For 'Scolding' Him

Chhatarpur: A school principal was allegedly shot dead by a class 12 student in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. The accused fled from the scene on the deceased's scooter.

The incident took place at Dhamora Government Higher Secondary School, located on Orchha Road on Friday, The principal, Surendra Kumar Saxena (55) succumbed to his injuries on the spot. On information, ASP Vikram Singh, CSP Agam Jain and a team from the local Orchha Road police station reached the school. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

It is being told that the accused, a resident of Dhalapur area, used to come to school with a gun and would often harass the girl students. The principal had reprimanded him many times and had also complained to his family members.

On Friday, the accused got scolded by the principal for some reason. Angry at this, he followed the principal to the washroom and shot him in head. The principal collapsed on the floor and died on the spot while the accused fled from the spot on the former's scooter.

Panic gripped students and teachers after the firing incident surfaced. Currently, police are examining the CCTV footage along with interrogating the staff and students.

An officer of the Orchha Road police station said investigations are underway and a search has been launched for the student.