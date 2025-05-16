ETV Bharat / state

Class XII Student Dies By Suicide After Failing In Three Subjects In Punjab

The deceased, aged 18, was under stress after the results of the Class XII exam were announced PSEB recently.

A Class XII student died by suicide after failing in three subjects in the examination conducted by Punjab State Education Board the results of which were announced recently
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST

Ludhiana: A Class XII student died by suicide after failing in three subjects in the examination conducted by Punjab State Education Board the results of which were announced recently.

The deceased, aged 18, was under stress after the results were announced. He was a resident of Chhahar in Ludhiana and was enrolledi n a government school. The deceased's family said he went to the roof of his house and jumped from there. His father is a 'granthi' in the village's Gurudwara. The deceased has a brother.

The boy's family said he told them that he was going to the roof of the house to sleep but instead jumped from there. The family members rushed him to a private hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors. The deceased's body was sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to his family. Police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

LUDHIANA CLASS XII PUNJAB

