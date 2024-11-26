ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Class Six Student Choked To Death After Puri Gets Stuck In His Throat

During his lunch break, Viren tried eating three puris at once, which led to choking. He was declared dead at a hospital.

Hyderabad: Class Six Student Choked To Death After Puri Gets Stuck In His Throat
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
Hyderabad: A class six student died due to shortness of breath after a puri he was eating got stuck in his throat during lunch hour at a school in Hyderabad's Begumpet on Monday. The Begumpet police have registered a case and are investigating on the complaint of Gautam Jain, the father of the deceased.

During his lunch break, he tried eating three puris at once, which led to choking. He was rushed to a private hospital. There he was declared dead.

"Viren Jain (11), son of Gautam Jain of Old Boyguda in Secunderabad, was studying in the sixth standard at Akshara Vagdevi International School near Parade Ground. On Monday at 12.20 pm, while having lunch, he tried to put three puris wrapped in his lunch box in his mouth. Due to this, the puri got stuck in his throat. Viren Jain fell down due to shortness of breath. The school staff rushed him to Geetha Nursing Home in Maredupalli as he fell unconscious. He was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Secunderabad as his condition became critical. The doctors confirmed that the student had already died,” police inspector, Ramaiah said.

