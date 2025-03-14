ETV Bharat / state

MHA Approves Prosecution Of Manish Sisodia And Satyendra Jain In Delhi Govt School Classroom Scam

Sisodia said no leader of AAP will bow down to the BJP and the Central government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its nod for prosecution of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to an alleged scam in construction of classrooms at Delhi government schools.
File photo of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its nod for prosecution of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to an alleged scam in construction of classrooms at Delhi government schools.

Both the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party are currently out on bail in different cases. Sisodia had been lodged in prison in the excise policy case and is currently out on bail. Similarly, Jain is accused in a money laundering case. Now after the approval of the Home Ministry, the process of investigation in the cases is likely to be expedited. The Union Home Ministry gave the permission to initiate investigation in the additional classroom scam of Rs 1,300 crores under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A copy of the official letter has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat.

The Vigilance Department of Delhi had earlier sought permission to investigate the allegations against the leaders from the Home Ministry through the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's Office. Reacting to the development, Sisodia said; "It has come to my notice that the Central government has filed an FIR against me and Satyendra Jain in the case of construction of school buildings and classrooms. I want to tell the BJP and the Central government - file as many cases as you want. Whether it is against me, Satyendra Jain, Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal or any other AAP leader, we will not bow down to the BJP. But first answer this. Tomorrow is Holi - where is the free cylinder you promised to give to the families of Delhi? BJP had promised to give Rs 2,500 per month to the women of Delhi, when will they fulfill it?''

