Class 9 Student Gives Birth In Karnataka Hostel, POCSO Case Registered

The Taluka General Hospital where the minor and her newborn are currently admitted. ( ETV Bharat )

Yadgir: In a shocking incident, a Class 9 student of a government-run residential school in Shahapur taluk gave birth to a baby boy in the hostel toilet on Wednesday. According to the police, this came to light after her classmates noticed her in labour and alerted the school administration.

The newborn and the minor have both been admitted to the Taluka General Hospital in Shahpur. The minor girl was sexually assaulted about nine months ago and completed a full-term pregnancy.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as a 28-year-old man. “The girl will be counselled once she is declared fit by doctors, to determine what exactly happened and whether she knew the accused,” a senior officer said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Cases have also been filed against the hostel warden, school principal, staff nurse, and the girl's brother for failing to report the pregnancy.

The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) has suspended four school staff members, including the principal and warden, on charges of dereliction of duty and negligence in monitoring the students’ health and well-being.