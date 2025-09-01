ETV Bharat / state

Class 9 Female Student Found Dead In Chhattisgarh School; Police Probe Underway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025

Bijapur: A class 9 student of Naimed Girls Residential School in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur allegedly ended her life on Sunday night.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are also awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

According to officials, the incident came to light when the student's roommates went to the dining hall for dinner. They called her to join, but she declined, saying she would eat in her room. When the students returned, they found her room locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls, there was no response. They peeped through the ventilator and found her lying unconscious.

The residential school staff was immediately alerted. The door was broken open, and the girl was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said. The girl's family were informed about the incident.

"We have no idea why our daughter took such a step. We want strict action against the school," said one of the family members.

District Education Officer (DEO) Lakhanlal Dhanelia confirmed that the authorities are probing the matter. "A complaint has been registered at Kotwali police station. The postmortem will be conducted by a special medical team, and the body will be handed over to the family after the examination," he said. Civil surgeon, Dr Ratna Thakur, said that the body has been kept in the mortuary until the postmortem is completed.

Police said that they are interrogating the school management and the family to ascertain possible reasons behind the incident. "The circumstances leading to the suicide are unclear. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," a police officer said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

