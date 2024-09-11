ETV Bharat / state

Class 9 Girl Rescues Woman, Two Kids From Suicide Bid in Karnataka; Teachers Demand Bravery Award

Belagavi (Karnataka): A class IX student's heroic efforts to avert an alleged suicide bid of a woman along with her two children in Karnataka's Belagavi district, has earned her praise with demands being raised to honour her with a bravery award.

The courage and presence of mind of Spoorti Vishwanath Savwasheri, a student of Balika Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya in Belagavi, helped in saving the woman and her children.

At around 8:30 pm on August 22, Spoorti was traveling in a car with her parents when she suddenly saw a woman walking on the railway track with her two children near the railway first gate on Congress Road. Suspecting that the woman was trying to take some drastic step with her children, Spoorti immediately got out of the car and ran towards her. She also called the passers by and with their help successfully pulled aside the mother and children from the tracks. After which, she sent them home through their relatives.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Spoorti said, "If that woman and children had not been saved, I would have remained sorry for my entire life. With a small act of mine, I have been able to save three lives. I am really happy and satisfied with myself. My parents work for the welfare of the refugees and the needy people. They are an inspiration for me and have always encouraged me to extend my helping hand to those who are in need," she said.

Spoorti's father, Vishwanath Savwasheri, said, "When I recall the incident I still tremble in fear. Our daughter's courage and humanity must be admired. Even if my daughter had achieved a huge success in some field, she would not have been so happy. I am very satisfied that my daughter's timely intervention had helped in saving three lives. Her action is also due to the lessons imparted by her teachers".

Meanwhile, Spoorti's school teachers have demanded bravery award for her. "Our student Spoorti saved an unknown woman and her two children by her courage and common sense. Her action has brought pride and glory to our Balika Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya School. The Government of Karnataka should recognise Spoorti's work and honour her with a bravery award," Manjunath Golihalli, a teacher said.