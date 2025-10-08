ETV Bharat / state

Class 9 Girl Gangraped During Durga Puja Pandal Hopping In West Bengal, Boyfriend Held

Baruipur: A class 9 student was allegedly gangraped by her boyfriend and his two friends on the night of Maha Ashtami during Durga Puja in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. The victim's boyfriend and one of his friends have been arrested, they added.

Baruipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhishek Ranjan said the incident occurred on September 30 when the minor girl had gone out for pandal hopping with her friends. "An FIR has been filed based on the complaint of the minor girl's family. Police have arrested two accused, including the girl's boyfriend and interrogations are on while search has been launched for the other accused," Ranjan said.

According to police, the victim met the boy from Baruipur on social media a month and a half ago. The victim told police they exchanged their phone numbers and had reportedly fallen in love with each other.