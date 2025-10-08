Class 9 Girl Gangraped During Durga Puja Pandal Hopping In West Bengal, Boyfriend Held
Baruipur Police have arrested two persons, including the victim's boyfriend, and search is on for one accused.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Baruipur: A class 9 student was allegedly gangraped by her boyfriend and his two friends on the night of Maha Ashtami during Durga Puja in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday. The victim's boyfriend and one of his friends have been arrested, they added.
Baruipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhishek Ranjan said the incident occurred on September 30 when the minor girl had gone out for pandal hopping with her friends. "An FIR has been filed based on the complaint of the minor girl's family. Police have arrested two accused, including the girl's boyfriend and interrogations are on while search has been launched for the other accused," Ranjan said.
According to police, the victim met the boy from Baruipur on social media a month and a half ago. The victim told police they exchanged their phone numbers and had reportedly fallen in love with each other.
As per the complaint, the victim went for pandal hopping on her boyfriend's bike on Ashtami night and the latter's two friends accompanied them on another bike. At around 8 pm, they crossed a temple in the Baruipur administrative area and then reached Kamalgazi bypass.
The trio took the victim to the Begumpur Katakhal bypass, where she was reportedly given cold drinks laced with sedatives. After this, they allegedly raped her on a deserted road. Late at night, the accused dropped the girl in front of her relative's house near Sitakundu and left.
On learning about the incident, her parents admitted her to the Baruipur Sub-District Hospital on Navami afternoon. On October 2, the victim's family filed a written complaint at Baruipur police station. Subsequently, her boyfriend was arrested the next day and his friend was nabbed a day later. The duo was produced before the juvenile court and search is underway for the third accused.
Also Read