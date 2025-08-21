Class 9 Boy Shoots Teacher With Pistol Concealed In Tiffin Box For Being Slapped In Classroom

Kashipur: In a shocking incident, a class student has shot at his teacher with a pistol concealed in his tiffin two days after being slapped by the latter at a private school leaving him grievously injured in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.

The incident in Kashipur area of the district has sent shockwaves across the state prompting the authorities to close the educational institutions in the area as a precautionary measure.

Sources said that on Wednesday, teacher Gagandeep Singh Kohli arrived at 9.45 am to take a physics class at the reputed senior secondary school located on Kundeshwari Road. After the interval, Singh was coming out of the class room, when the class 9 student fired at him from behind with the pistol, which he had concealed in his school tiffin. The student tried to run away, but the teachers caught him. The teacher, who received a bullet in his neck, was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors removed the bullet. His condition is said to be critical.

ASP Abhay Singh while confirming the incident said that a case has been registered into the incident while the boy has been detained and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings. Police are also interrogating the boy's father over the presence of the pistol and whether the weapon is licensed.

Slapped By Teacher Two Days Ago

According to the police, the boy revealed that he brought the pistol from the cupboard and kept it in the tiffin and brought it to school. It is learnt that the teacher had slapped the boy during a Physics class on Monday due to which he held a grudge against the teacher and executed the plan to shoot him in revenge.

Kundeshwari Chowki Incharge Chandan Singh said the father of the boy was himself booked in a case of attempt to murder and road accident many years ago.