ETV Bharat / state

Class 8 Student Of 'Potacabin' Dies By Suicide In Dantewada, Probe On

ASP Dantewada said the incident is being probed from all angles and potacabin's students and warden along with the deceased's parents are being questioned.

Class 8 Student Of Potacabin Dies By Suicide In Dantewada, Probe On
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Dantewada: A class 8 student allegedly died by suicide at a 'potacabin' (residential school) in Bhaansi in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Sunday. The reason as to why the student took such a drastic step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The deceased, a resident of Kundeli, was found dead this morning after which, the incident was reported at the local police station. Dantewada Police team reached Bhaansi potacabin this morning and took the student's body into custody. After sending the body for post-mortem, police are questioning the students and staff of the potacabin along with his parents.

"The incident took place last night and as soon as we got information, our team reached the spot. We have sealed the potacabin while the other boarders and the warden are being questioned. The incident is being investigated from all angles. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. We are also questioning the family members. The reason as to why he took such a step will be known after getting the post-mortem report," RK Barman, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dantewada said.

Potacabins are residential schools for children in the Naxal-affected areas of the state. The initiative was started in 2011 to reduce drop-out rates.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline—9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more

  1. IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide
  2. Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Gang Rape In MP, Say Police

Dantewada: A class 8 student allegedly died by suicide at a 'potacabin' (residential school) in Bhaansi in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Sunday. The reason as to why the student took such a drastic step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The deceased, a resident of Kundeli, was found dead this morning after which, the incident was reported at the local police station. Dantewada Police team reached Bhaansi potacabin this morning and took the student's body into custody. After sending the body for post-mortem, police are questioning the students and staff of the potacabin along with his parents.

"The incident took place last night and as soon as we got information, our team reached the spot. We have sealed the potacabin while the other boarders and the warden are being questioned. The incident is being investigated from all angles. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. We are also questioning the family members. The reason as to why he took such a step will be known after getting the post-mortem report," RK Barman, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dantewada said.

Potacabins are residential schools for children in the Naxal-affected areas of the state. The initiative was started in 2011 to reduce drop-out rates.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline—9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read more

  1. IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide
  2. Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Gang Rape In MP, Say Police

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIED BY SUICIDECLASS 8 STUDENT OF POTACABIN DIESPOTACABINDANTEWADA POTACABIN STUDENT SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.