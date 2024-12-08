ETV Bharat / state

Class 8 Student Of 'Potacabin' Dies By Suicide In Dantewada, Probe On

Dantewada: A class 8 student allegedly died by suicide at a 'potacabin' (residential school) in Bhaansi in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Sunday. The reason as to why the student took such a drastic step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The deceased, a resident of Kundeli, was found dead this morning after which, the incident was reported at the local police station. Dantewada Police team reached Bhaansi potacabin this morning and took the student's body into custody. After sending the body for post-mortem, police are questioning the students and staff of the potacabin along with his parents.

"The incident took place last night and as soon as we got information, our team reached the spot. We have sealed the potacabin while the other boarders and the warden are being questioned. The incident is being investigated from all angles. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem. We are also questioning the family members. The reason as to why he took such a step will be known after getting the post-mortem report," RK Barman, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dantewada said.