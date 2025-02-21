ETV Bharat / state

Prank Played By Students Backfire As Class 4 Girl Suffer Burn Injuries At Washroom In Bilaspur

Some students had hidden sodium in the toilet and when a girl went to the washroom and pushed the flush button, an explosion occurred.

File photo of the school (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Bilaspur: A class 4 student of a school in West Bengal's Bilaspur district suffered burn injuries following a sodium blast in the toilet that occurred due to a prank played by some children on Friday. A probe has been initiated by the Civil Line Police.

The incident took place at around 10 am in St Vincent Paloti School in Civil Line area of Bilaspur when examinations were on. Some students had hidden sodium in the toilet. When a girl went to the washroom and pushed the flush button, an explosion occurred, leaving her injured.

Upon hearing the sound of explosion, staff members ran to the washroom and found the girl lying on the floor. She had suffered burn injuries on her hands and feet. She was immediately taken to a private hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment.

Chetan, father of a student said, "My daughter was also going to the washroom but her teacher had called out to her. So, when she returned after speaking to the teacher and went towards the washroom, a loud explosion was heard, he said.

Amit Gupta, another parent said that the incident reveals negligence of the school management. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured girl. The police should take action as soon as possible against whoever is involved in this incident. We will go and meet the girl in the evening. Further action will be taken according to whatever her parents say," Gupta said.

Sumit Kumar, principal of St Vincent Paloti School said, "Exams are being held now. Someone had brought sodium from outside and hidden it in the toilet. The girl is undergoing treatment in the hospital."

According to a teacher, when sodium reacts with water, it produces hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide and this reaction is exothermic, meaning a large amount of heat is released.

