Class 2 Girl Of Madrasa 'Stripped And Beaten' For Not Answering Questions In Lucknow, Teacher Booked

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly stripped and beaten by a madrasa teacher for not remembering her lessons. An FIR has been lodged against the teacher.

Class 2 Girl 'Stripped And Beaten' In Madrasa For Not Answering In Class, Teacher Booked
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: A horrific incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district where a class 2 student of a madrasa was allegedly stripped and beaten by a teacher for not answering questions in class.

The incident surfaced after the 12-year-old girl, who had fallen unconscious due to the alleged assaults, was admitted to the hospital. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused teacher, Abdul Kari, based on a complaint filed by her parents.

The incident took place at Darul Farooqi Madrasa in Kakori area of Lucknow. According to the complainant, the teacher had asked questions from a chapter which the student failed to answer. Furious at the student, the teacher allegedly asked the girl to remove her clothes and beat her up brutally, the complaint stated. The accused also grabbed the student's hair, banging her head on the seat following which, she reportedly fell unconscious.

After the girl fainted, the staff of the madrasa called her family to school. Soon, the girl's family reached the madrasa and took her to the nearby hospital. Her father later registered a complaint at Kakori police station against the accused teacher.

"Maria was severely beaten up by the teacher after she failed to answer questions from a chapter. She was stripped and her head was banged so hard that she fainted," the girl's father complained.

Kakori police station in-charge Raj Bahadur Singh said the matter is being investigated. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the accused teacher, Singh said.

