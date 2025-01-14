ETV Bharat / state

Class 12 Student Found Death In Nagpur Hostel

Police said that the student was stressed about the board examination and half also told his mother that he would not sit for it.

Police said that the student was stressed about the board examination and half also told his mother that he would not sit for it.
Representatinal Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

Nagpur: A 16-year-old boy was found dead in his hostel in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in the Wanadongri area under the MIDC police station in the morning, an official said.

The class 12 student, identified as Ryan Mohammad Riyaz Khan, jumped from the roof of the four-storey hostel at around 11 am, he said.

The official said the security guard heard the fall and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. The teen was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He said Ryan was a native of Chandrapur district. His father is a businessman based in South Africa, he said. According to police, the boy was stressed about the Class 12 board examination and had told his mother he would not sit for it. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Nagpur: A 16-year-old boy was found dead in his hostel in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in the Wanadongri area under the MIDC police station in the morning, an official said.

The class 12 student, identified as Ryan Mohammad Riyaz Khan, jumped from the roof of the four-storey hostel at around 11 am, he said.

The official said the security guard heard the fall and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. The teen was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He said Ryan was a native of Chandrapur district. His father is a businessman based in South Africa, he said. According to police, the boy was stressed about the Class 12 board examination and had told his mother he would not sit for it. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STUDENT SUICIDENAGPUR STUDENT DEATHCLASS 12 STUDENT SUICIDE NAGPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.