Class 12 Student Found Death In Nagpur Hostel

Nagpur: A 16-year-old boy was found dead in his hostel in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in the Wanadongri area under the MIDC police station in the morning, an official said.

The class 12 student, identified as Ryan Mohammad Riyaz Khan, jumped from the roof of the four-storey hostel at around 11 am, he said.

The official said the security guard heard the fall and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. The teen was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He said Ryan was a native of Chandrapur district. His father is a businessman based in South Africa, he said. According to police, the boy was stressed about the Class 12 board examination and had told his mother he would not sit for it. A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.