Depressed Over Poor Performance In Board Exam, Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan

Dungarpur: A class 12 student allegedly died by suicide at his house in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Thursday, police said.
Natwar, a resident of Atarsoba village under Bichiwada police station area of the district, had appeared in his board exams recently and reportedly performed poorly.
ASI Shishupal Singh of Bichiwada police station said Narayanlal Yadav, deceased's uncle has told police that his nephew was in depression for a few days for failing to perform well in the exams. The boy was keeping silent and not interacting much with his family members, he told police.
On Thursday morning, when his mother went to wake him up, she found the door locked from inside. Despite knocking several times, he did not respond. After this, she informed the neighbours, who reached the spot and broke down the door. On entering the room, they found Natwar lying unconscious on the floor.
The family members rushed him to Bichiwada hospital and then to Dungarpur District Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead. On information, police reached the district hospital and handed over the body after conducting the postmortem.
The ASI said a case has been registered and investigations are underway.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
