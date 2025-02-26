ETV Bharat / state

Class 12 Girl Gang-Raped While Returning From School In Rajasthan, 4 Schoolmates Detained

The girl and the accused live in the same village and are schoolmates, police said adding, the case is being probed from all angles.

Class 12 Girl Gang-Raped While Returning From School In Rajasthan, 4 Schoolmates Detained
Girl was gang-raped in deserted house near Bardwa police station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

Updated : Feb 26, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Kuchaman City: A class 12 student was allegedly gang-raped by her schoolmates while returning home in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Tuesday, police said. Four boys were detained for questioning and search is on for one more person, they added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle at Moulasar police station, a case was registered against five persons under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act last evening.

According to the complainant, the girl had gone to her friend's house after school to collect a book and was returning home when five boys stopped her. They took her to a deserted house and allegedly raped her. He also told police that the accused had been sexually exploiting his niece for the last two years and had threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone.

SP Hanuman Prasad Meena said four accused have been detained and search is one for one more boy. "The girl has been sent for medical examination and further investigation is underway," Meena said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the girl and the accused study in the same school and hail from the same village. The deserted house where the girl was allegedly gang-raped is located just a few steps away from the Bardwa police station.

Investigations have been handed over to Didwana Circle Officer Dharam Poonia and the case is being probed from all angles, police added.

