Class 12 Girl Dies By Suicide Due To 'Eve-Teasing' In Uttar Pradesh

Hamirpur: A class 12 student, who was reportedly upset over continuous eve-teasing by a boy, allegedly died by suicide at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Monday.

The 17-year-old girl, a resident of Maudha area, was found unconscious in her room this morning. Her family took her to a government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. On information, a team from Maudha Kotwali police station reached the spot and investigations were launched.

Villagers said that a boy was eve-teasing her on a regular basis. He was allegedly calling her on her mobile phone and harassing her. The girl was frustrated by the repeated phone calls, they said. The girl had recently told her uncle's daughter, who lives in Kanpur, about the matter and asked her to save her. She had also told her cousin that she would be compelled to take some drastic step if the boy does not stop harassing her. After learning about the matter, the family members had tried to pacify the girl.

On Sunday night, the girl went to sleep in her room but when she did not open her door next morning, her family members got suspicious. They called out to her but there was no response. They somehow entered the room and found her lying unconscious. She was the youngest among her two brothers and two sisters.

Police station in-charge Umesh Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and action will be taken by registering a case on the basis of complaint.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Helpline, at 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.