Class 11 Girl Raped, Impregnated With False Marriage Promise In Jaipur; Search On For Accused

Dudu Police have registered a case based on the complaint of the victim's family and a special team has been formed to nab the accused.

Class 11 Girl Raped, Impregnated With False Marriage Promise In Jaipur; Search On For Accused
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : Feb 11, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

Jaipur: A class 11 student of a private school in Dudu town of Jaipur was allegedly raped and impregnated by a youth who enticed her into a relationship with false promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the family's complaint a case was registered against the accused at Dudu police station and investigations were initiated, they said.

Dudu station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kharadiya said the family in their complaint stated that the youth had coerced the minor girl into physical relations by promising her of marriage. They complained that the youth allegedly raped her for several days by threatening her of dire consequences if she told anyone.

"The matter came to light when the girl became pregnant and informed her family about it. After receiving the complaint of the victim's family, a case was registered and a search operation has been launched for the accused," the SHO said.

Kharadiya said the case is being handled with utmost seriousness and care is being taken for ensuring the victim's safety.

Police have set up a special team to search and nab the accused as soon as possible. Arrangements are also being made for conducting the victim's medical examination and counselling.

Meanwhile, residents have demanded strict action against the accused and appealed police to take steps for the minor girl's safety.

