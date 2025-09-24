ETV Bharat / state

Class 11 Girl Raped By Class 12 Boys In Uttar Pradesh's Balia

Ballia: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a 16-year-old boy and his friends in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case has been registered and the prime accused detained, they added.

The incident took place in Gadwar police station area of ​​Ballia.

The girl, a student of class 11, was provided first aid at a community health centre and then referred to the district hospital in Azamgarh, where she underwent treatment for two days. Doctors have stated her condition to be stable now, police said.

As per the complaint, the prime accused, who studies in class 12 and happens to be the girl's cousin uncle, lured her to a room on the pretext of helping her in studies and allegedly raped her along with his friends. When her condition worsened, they left her at the community health centre and fled, it added.