Class 11 Girl Injured After Falling From School Building Dies During Treatment In Kanker, Probe Committee Formed

Kanker: Collector of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday set up an inquiry committee to probe into the death of a class 11 student of government-run Prayas Residential School, who had reportedly fallen from the roof of the three-storey building on Monday. The girl died during treatment in the hospital this morning. However, it is not clear as to how she fell from the roof.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am on Monday and the girl was brought to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Raipur in a critical condition.

According to the school management, the student was on the roof, when she slipped and she fell. However, since the parapet wall of the roof is 3 to 4 feet high, possibility of slipping seems very less, rising suspicion over how the accident occurred. Another thing which has raised suspicion is that the student did not attend classes but was brought to the hospital in her school uniform.

Kanker Collector Nilesh Kshirsagar has constituted an investigation team under the leadership of SDM to probe into this incident. "An unfortunate incident occurred in the hostel of Prayas Residential School for which, we have constituted an inquiry committee. We are yet to get the post-mortem report and a detailed investigation will be conducted. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against him," Kshirsagar, Kanker Collector said.

It has also come to light that the girl had informed her family members that she was upset over something. Investigations will reveal whether she was a victim of an accident or she died by suicide or somebody else is involved behind it, officials added.