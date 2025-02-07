ETV Bharat / state

Class 11 Boy Found Dead In Roadside Bush In Ujjain

Ujjain: Body of a class 11 student was found in the bushes near a drain in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Friday. The boy was found with a rope tied around his neck and cloth stuffed into his mouth, they added. His school bag and water bottle were also recovered from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Naitik Pal (18), a student of class 11 at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya and resident of Raj Enclave. He was spotted in the bushes near the FCI godown near the Maksi Road Bridge in Panwasa police station area of ​​Ujjain. On information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Ujjain additional SP Nitesh Bhargava said, "Information was received about the body of a student being found near a drain in Padyakhedi area. Police team reached the spot and the student was identified with the help of his school identity card that was recovered from his bag. Initial investigations hint that the boy was murdered as a thick rope was tied around his neck and a cloth was stuffed into his mouth."