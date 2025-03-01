Class 10 Student Succumbs To Injuries After Students Clash In Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A Class 10 student who suffered severe head injuries in a clash between students near a private tuition centre in Kozhikode district succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday, police said.
Muhammed Shahabas (16), a student at the MJ Higher Secondary School in Vattoli, who had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, died around 1 am.
The police said that five students have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and murder charges will be invoked against them. They will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, they said.
Muhammed Shahabas was on ventilator support, according to hospital sources.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute during a farewell party at a tuition centre in Thamarassery on February 23. The argument escalated, leading to another altercation on Thursday.
State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday directed the Director of General Education to initiate a departmental inquiry into the incident. In a statement, the minister expressed condolences over the student's death.
"The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Additionally, the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, has submitted a preliminary report after an inquiry," he said.
Students from two local schools were involved in the incident, which took place on Vezhuppur Road, Thamarassery, at around 5 pm on Thursday.
On Thursday evening, around 15 students, including Muhammed Shahabas, along with students from the tuition centre, confronted the other group, resulting in a violent clash, police said.
Initially, Shahabas did not appear to have suffered serious injuries. Shahabas was rushed to Thamarassery Government Taluk Hospital on Thursday night before being transferred to the intensive care unit at Kozhikode Government Medical College as his condition worsened. Doctors diagnosed him with an internal brain haemorrhage and a fractured bone near his ear. After spending over a day on a ventilator, he succumbed to injuries. (with inputs from agencies).
