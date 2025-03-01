ETV Bharat / state

Class 10 Student Succumbs To Injuries After Students Clash In Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A Class 10 student who suffered severe head injuries in a clash between students near a private tuition centre in Kozhikode district succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday, police said.

Muhammed Shahabas (16), a student at the MJ Higher Secondary School in Vattoli, who had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, died around 1 am.

The police said that five students have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and murder charges will be invoked against them. They will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, they said.

Muhammed Shahabas was on ventilator support, according to hospital sources.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute during a farewell party at a tuition centre in Thamarassery on February 23. The argument escalated, leading to another altercation on Thursday.