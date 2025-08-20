Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior In Ahmedabad School

Ahmedabad: A 15-year-old Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a student of Class 8 with the help of six others in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Tuesday. The incident led to people vandalising the school, they added.

It is learnt that the incident took place at the Seventh Day School in Maninagar under the Khokhara area. The victim had a tiff with the attacker a few days ago, which recurred on Monday near Maniyasha Society after school time, during which the victim was stabbed. The injured student ran towards school, bleeding profusely.

Seeing his condition, the school security guard informed the school administration and the police, who rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the minor student, who was arrested and sent to a juvenile home.

Sharad Singhal of Ahmedabad Crime Branch said, "The investigation in the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch as demanded by the family. Two accused, including a minor, who committed the offence, are in custody. Another adult accused has been found helping the minor. The victim's family has alleged that seven teenagers were involved in the incident, which is being verified. Allegations of school operators trying to erase evidence by ordering a water tanker will also be probed. The murder weapon has been seized."

The incident triggered a massive outrage, resulting in violent protests and the deployment of a heavy police force at the school premises. A group of people allegedly stormed the school, assaulting the principal and staff, and causing significant damage to the school property.

Jaypal Singh Rathore, joint commissioner of police, said, "Protestors are saying we have not registered an FIR. But we have filed the FIR, and the accused has been arrested. Protestors are stating there is some involvement of the school administration, about which we have told them to give us in writing so that we can submit it to the education department."