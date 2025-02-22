Class 10 Student Shot Dead By Classmate In Revenge Attack In Bihar's Rohtas

Rohtas: In a tragic incident, a class 10 was shot dead by his classmate following a clash between two groups of students in Dhaudadh police station limits near Sasaram in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Friday. Another classmate was also injured in the incident.

The Class-10 student, Amit Kumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment, and his classmate has been detained for the crime, Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said. All three were returning after writing the ongoing matriculation exams.

Amit Kumar added that the exact cause behind the clash and the subsequent firing is yet to be known. “Preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation took place between two groups of students inside an examination centre in Sasaram on Thursday... When Amit and another student, Sanjit Kumar, were returning home in an autorickshaw, they were stopped by one of their classmates who allegedly shot at them and fled," he said.

“Even on Thursday, the minor boy claimed that he was assaulted by Amit, Sanjit and others when the final exam was underway, following which he decided to take revenge. The accused also said he wanted to shoot another classmate, but the bullet mistakenly hit Amit and Sanjit,” according to the statement.

A year-old revenge

In a statement issued on Friday evening, the district police said the investigation has also revealed that the detained minor was allegedly being harassed by Amit, Sanjit and their friends for one year. He was beaten without any reason. Troubled by this, he hatched a conspiracy to murder.

Before the beginning of the matriculation exams on February 17, the student had gone to Prayagraj Kumbh with his family during which he was watching videos of revenge and anger on YouTube. He bought a pistol for 6 thousand rupees from a boy he met at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay station on his way back.

The accused student said that he was beaten and abused after coming out of the exam centre on Wednesday. A similar altercation happened with him on Thursday. He told police he was angered by this and shot at his classmates. The student added that he used to take the pistol for the past two days and hid it in a bush near the school.

Police said that after committing the murder, the accused student had hidden the pistol in his maternal grandmother's house. The said pistol was recovered on his indication. The students had torn the admit card of the accused student in the pre-board examination also.

Earlier on Friday, family members of the deceased student blocked a stretch of the nearby highway and disrupted the movement of traffic by burning tyres. The protesters also kept the body of the deceased on the highway, demanding immediate action against the accused. The blockade was lifted after the intervention of senior police officers, an official said.

Surprisingly, the students who were harassing the accused student were also protesting by blocking the road after the murder. Police have identified all the protesting students on the basis of CCTV visuals. Further action would be taken after questioning.