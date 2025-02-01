Class 10th Student In Kota Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack

Kota (Rajasthan): A 16-year-old boy studying in Class 10th died of suspected cardiac arrest in Parijata Colony under Mahavir Nagar police station area of Kota city on Thursday.

As per reports, the boy had come to Kota from Bhilwara along with his family for education. His elder brother was preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) in Kota, while their mother also lived with them.

Thursday night, the boy was studying in his room when his health condition suddenly deteriorated. His family immediately took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Receiving information, police rushed to the hospital to conduct an inquiry. However, the family took the body without post-mortem and performed his last rites in Bhilwara on Friday. It is being suspected that the minor boy died of heart attack. However, as autopsy wasn't conducted, the exact reason of death remains unclear.

Boy Was Studying On Mobile Phone

Mahavir Nagar police station officer Ramesh Kaviya informed, "Rajesh Chaudhary, father of the deceased, had allowed his children and wife to shift to Kota for their education. His younger son was studying in Class 10, while his elder son was preparing for JEE. The deceased boy was studying with his brother on Thursday night when he suddenly fainted. The family took him to hospital but he was declared dead. The body was then shifted to mortuary for autopsy."

According to the family members, the boy was studying on his mobile phone when he suddenly started breathing heavily and then collapsed. His father arrived in Kota the same night and took the body back to Bhilwara early Friday morning without a post-mortem, police said.

In another such incident involving a minor, a Class 8th student died of cardiac arrest during a race competition organised by his school in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. Police said, the 12-year-old student experienced difficulty in breathing and collapsed suddenly while running. The teachers and students present at the event rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he died during treatment.