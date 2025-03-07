Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Being 'Stalked' In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Meerut: Troubled by alleged stalking, a Class 10 student died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The family members of the deceased girl have accused a youth from the neighbourhood of instigating her to take the extreme step.

Police said the incident happened at a village in Kankarkheda area. The cops have registered a case based on a complaint from family members of the deceased. A hunt is on for the accused who is yet to be arrested.

The girl was appearing for her Class 10 examination. On Thursday, when the parents, both labourers of the girl, had gone to work and her brother had also gone out for some work, leaving both daughters at home, she died by suicide. After some time, when her mother and brother returned home, they found the house gate closed from inside.

There was no response even after they called her by name several times. On this, they started suspecting something untoward. When they somehow broke the gate and reached inside, they found the body of the girl. After this, the family informed the police.

The family member alleged that Shiva (32), a neighbourhood resident, used to talk to the daughter forcefully. According to kin of the girl, the youth used to chase her while she was going to school, would block her way. She was upset by this.

Police official Prakash Chandra Agarwal said, "An investigation is on. A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the family. The accused will be arrested soon."

On getting information about the case, Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission member Meenakshi Bharaala also reached the village. She met the girl's family members and gathered information about everything. She asked SP City to take strict action in the case.

