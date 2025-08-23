Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Arrested For Murder Of 10-Year-Old Sahasra In Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday cracked the shocking murder of Sahasra (10), a fifth-grade student found dead in her home in Sangeet Nagar in Kukatpally in the city on August 18. Investigations revealed that a 15-year-old Class 10 boy, a neighbour and classmate of Sahasra’s younger brother, brutally murdered her after she caught him stealing a cricket bat.

Police said the accused had been "influenced by horror films and crime series" and searched online for “how to commit theft” and “how to escape if caught.” He even listed his plan on paper, marking it “Mission done” after the crime.

Sahasra (ETV Bharat)

On the day of the incident, Sahasra’s parents -- Krishna and Renuka, natives of Muktakyasaram in Sangareddy district -- had gone to work, while their eight-year-old son left for school. Sahasra, who had a holiday, was alone at their Sangeet Nagar residence in Kukatpally. Around noon, her father returned home to give lunch to his son and discovered her lying in a pool of blood.

The accused, who lived in a nearby flat with his parents, had confessed to the Police that he had planned the crime three days earlier.

Despite examining hundreds of CCTV recordings with support from the Balanagar police and Special Operations Team (SOT), investigators initially made little progress. Their suspicion grew that the culprit was familiar to the family.

The breakthrough came when a software professional from the accused’s apartment reported seeing the boy climbing the victim’s house wall. Police questioned the teenager, who had also skipped school on the day of the murder. During interrogation, he confessed, admitting he had followed his written plan: " First go to home... cut the gas pipe ... lock the door."

The letter found in the accused boy's residence (ETV Bharat)

The Police investigation found that the boy had gone to steal a cricket bat. He entered Sahasra’s penthouse through a neighbouring building, carrying a kitchen knife in his pocket.

Police told reporters that when Sahasra spotted him, the boy pushed her down, strangled her, slit her throat, and stabbed her multiple times. "Before escaping, he also broke open a hundi, stole money, washed the knife inside the house, and later hid it on top of his fridge. His bloodstained T-shirt was placed in the washing machine," said the Police.

Just days earlier, the accused boy had joined Sahasra’s birthday celebration at her house.

Investigators revealed that the boy behaved normally after the killing and even tried to mislead police earlier by claiming he had heard screams from the flat. But in custody, the Police said, he pleaded, “Send me home soon. Don’t tell my parents.”

The accused boy's father, who earlier ran a grocery store, had shut it after losses, while his mother is employed at a private lab in Gachibowli.

