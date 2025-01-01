ETV Bharat / state

Curfew At Village In Maharashtra's Jalgaon After Clashes Break Out Over Road Incident

There was heated exchange between locals and driver of State Minister Patil's car in Kasaiwada when driver honked and asked them to give way.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Mumbai: Curfew has been imposed at a village in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district following clashes over a trivial dispute involving the driver of a minister's car and a group of locals, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Seven persons have been arrested so far as several shops were set on fire and public property was damaged during the violence at Palthi village, a senior police official said. There was a heated exchange between a group of locals and the driver of state minister Gulabrao Patil's car in the Kasaiwada area of the village late Tuesday night when the driver honked and asked them to give way, he said.

Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and the minister for water supply and sanitation was not present, but a member of his family was riding in the car. While the altercation ended at the spot, some persons from the locality later went to a village square and protested, the official said. Another group then arrived there, leading to clashes till early in the morning. Several shops in the village were burnt, the official said.

Additional police personnel, State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police teams alongside fire brigade vehicles were deployed in the village, he said, adding that the situation was now under control.

Mumbai: Curfew has been imposed at a village in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district following clashes over a trivial dispute involving the driver of a minister's car and a group of locals, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Seven persons have been arrested so far as several shops were set on fire and public property was damaged during the violence at Palthi village, a senior police official said. There was a heated exchange between a group of locals and the driver of state minister Gulabrao Patil's car in the Kasaiwada area of the village late Tuesday night when the driver honked and asked them to give way, he said.

Patil, a Shiv Sena leader and the minister for water supply and sanitation was not present, but a member of his family was riding in the car. While the altercation ended at the spot, some persons from the locality later went to a village square and protested, the official said. Another group then arrived there, leading to clashes till early in the morning. Several shops in the village were burnt, the official said.

Additional police personnel, State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police teams alongside fire brigade vehicles were deployed in the village, he said, adding that the situation was now under control.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JALGAON DISTRICTCLASHES OVER TRIVIAL ROAD INCIDENTMAHARASHTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.