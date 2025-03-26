ETV Bharat / state

Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups During Ram Navami Procession In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

Following the escalation, thousands of residents gathered at the scene, prompting police intervention, aerial firing and an appeal for calm.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Hazaribagh: Minor clashes broke out between two groups during the Mangla Julus procession here in Jharkhand on Tuesday, leading to stone-pelting near Jhanda Chowk Jama Masjid Road, police said. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

The clashes erupted when one group at the procession, which is part of the Ram Navami celebrations, played some songs, which the other group objected to. This disagreement quickly triggered a scuffle, leading to stone pelting.

Following the escalation, thousands of residents gathered at the scene, prompting the intervention by police, who resorted to serial firing. Additional police force was deployed to the area, with members of the Ram Navami Mahasamiti and local authorities appealing for calm.

“The situation is now under control. We urge people not to pay attention to rumours. Action will be taken against those who violate the law, and an FIR is being registered against those involved in this incident,” said Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh, who was present at the location. He also appealed to the public to maintain peace.

Earlier, on February 26, a scuffle broke out in Hazaribagh's Ichak area over the use of a sound system, triggering stone pelting, which was immediately controlled by authorities.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, condemned the violence in Hazaribagh. He termed it “painful” and urged the government to take strict action against those responsible.

