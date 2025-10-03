ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Over 100 Injured In Banni Utsavam At Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Kurnool: The age-old Devaragattu Banni Utsavam turned tragic once again this year, after two people died and over 100 others were injured during the traditional stick fight held at midnight on Dussehra in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool.

Despite heavy police deployment and elaborate arrangements by the district administration, violence could not be prevented. Every year, at midnight on Dussehra, the Maala Malleswara Swamy temple located on the hill near Devaragattu in Aluru mandal becomes the centre of festivities.

The celestial wedding of deities Malamma and Malleswara Swamy is performed, following which the idols are taken in a grand procession through areas like Padalagattu, Rakshapada, Shami tree, and Edurubasavanna temple, amidst lights and devotional chants.

The highlight of the night, the stick fight, traditionally symbolises valour but often descends into bloody clashes. This year, rival groups from Neraniki, Neraniki Tanda, and Kottapeta clashed with villagers from Arikera, Suluvayi, Ellarti, Bilehal, Nidravatti, and Aluru. Armed with sticks, both sides fought fiercely to seize the idols. The ritualistic battle soon spiralled out of control, with participants raining blows, leaving the ground soaked in blood.