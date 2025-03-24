ETV Bharat / state

Clash At Belgachia: Suvendu Adhikari Stopped By Police, Alleges Constitutional Rights Violation

West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari faced Trinamool's criticism after police blocked his visit to Belgachia dumping ground, which he called a constitutional rights violation.

Etv Bharat
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari distributes tarpaulins to affected residents for temporary shelter in Belgachia, West Bengal, on Monday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari faced the wrath of the Trinamool Congress on Monday when he visited the damaged area of ​​the Belgachia dumping ground. He was stopped by the police at the entrance. Suvendu claimed that this amounted to a violation of his constitutional rights.

Suvendu tried to push through the police barricade, but a scuffle broke out. He came out and complained, "This is the police commissioner. He made me bleed. Not only me, he made you bleed, too. Do you understand?" Everyone is watching, I am being humiliated in front of everyone. Howrah Commissioner, Mamata's police. I came to stand by the people, and I was stopped."

Suvendu did not stop at expressing his ire and dissatisfaction with the police's work. He said, "Look at what the police have done! What are they doing? You should form a party—the government is not taking care of your family. How will people survive?"

He said several times, "I have given relief to 100 people. I am feeding 500 people." Finally, the police evicted him and his supporters from the area.

Political reactions and legal questions

The BJP leadership said that Suvendu Adhikari staged a normal protest against the ruling party, which is responsible for the plight of the people of the state. They alleged that the excessive use of force by the police is curtailing the rights of the opposition party.

On the other hand, the Trinamool mocked, "After four days, Suvendu Adhikari staged a drama. If he truly cared about standing by the people, he would have taken action by now." A section of the legal community believes that while every citizen has the right to free movement under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution, it is the state administration's responsibility to maintain law and order.

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari faced the wrath of the Trinamool Congress on Monday when he visited the damaged area of ​​the Belgachia dumping ground. He was stopped by the police at the entrance. Suvendu claimed that this amounted to a violation of his constitutional rights.

Suvendu tried to push through the police barricade, but a scuffle broke out. He came out and complained, "This is the police commissioner. He made me bleed. Not only me, he made you bleed, too. Do you understand?" Everyone is watching, I am being humiliated in front of everyone. Howrah Commissioner, Mamata's police. I came to stand by the people, and I was stopped."

Suvendu did not stop at expressing his ire and dissatisfaction with the police's work. He said, "Look at what the police have done! What are they doing? You should form a party—the government is not taking care of your family. How will people survive?"

He said several times, "I have given relief to 100 people. I am feeding 500 people." Finally, the police evicted him and his supporters from the area.

Political reactions and legal questions

The BJP leadership said that Suvendu Adhikari staged a normal protest against the ruling party, which is responsible for the plight of the people of the state. They alleged that the excessive use of force by the police is curtailing the rights of the opposition party.

On the other hand, the Trinamool mocked, "After four days, Suvendu Adhikari staged a drama. If he truly cared about standing by the people, he would have taken action by now." A section of the legal community believes that while every citizen has the right to free movement under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution, it is the state administration's responsibility to maintain law and order.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUVENDU ADHIKARILEADER OF OPPOSITION IN WEST BENGALCLASH AT BELGACHIASUVENDU FACES TMC IREBELGACHIA DUMPING GROUND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.