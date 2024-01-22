Loading...

Clad in saffron, Kinnars sing devotion to Lord Ram on Ayodhya streets

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Clad in saffron, Kinnars sing devotion to Lord Ram on Ayodhya street

Members of transgender community clad in saffron and other traditional costumes sang hymns in praise of Ram Lalla. They showed rare enthusiasm and said consecration day holds special significance in their lives as their predecessors also danced at the palace of Kind Dasarath after Lord Ram was born.

Varanasi: Dressed in saffron and colourful traditional costumes, kinnars or transgenders belted out songs, and showered flowers on devotees as Ayodhya soaked in 'Ram Bhakti' to welcome Ram Lalla on Monday.

As Ayodhya gears up for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, transgenders showed rare enthusiasm and verve to join the festivities.

Members of the transgender community who have been showing enthusiasm over the consecration for the past several days, are seen expressing their happiness by dancing and singing across roads and streets of Ayodhya. Members of Kinnar community said they waited with bated breath for this special day. On Sunday, a day before the consecration, the Kinnar community celebrated the occasion. In 2018, the Kinnar community along with several saints had observed a fast unto death for the Ram temple.

"Kinnars were also among those who had been integral parts of the Ram Temple movement. Now that the Ram temple is also going to be inaugurated along with the consecration of Ramlala, our happiness has doubled," one of the members of the Kinnar communuty said.

They charged the atmosphere with songs like Ram aayenge toh angana jaungi and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Kinnars said their ancestors had sung songs to Ram at the time of Lord's birth and congratulated King Dasharatha. "Today, we all are celebrating the advent of Ram Lalla. We'll also ask for help from PM Modi and CM Yogi," a member of the community said.

