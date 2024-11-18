ETV Bharat / state

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses From Hearing On Delhi Ridge Tree Felling

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday recused from hearing pleas in connection with the alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area.

At the outset, the CJI, who was sitting on the bench with Justice Sanjay Kumar, said, "One thing I would like to point out is that when I was the NALSA chairman, I had gone to Patna and with Delhi LG to tour jails there. So, it will not be appropriate for me to hear the plea…".

The apex court ordered the listing of the pleas before a bench of which the CJI is not part in the week commencing November 27. A counsel submitted before the bench that there were orders passed by two other benches to which the CJI said he was aware of it.

Previously, a bench headed by then CJI D Y Chandrachud had sought a personal affidavit of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in the case which had also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against certain officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Earlier this month, the apex court asked the DDA about the measures taken to restore the Delhi Ridge area. It has been alleged that several hundred trees were allegedly felled illegally. The bench had asked the DDA counsel and the petitioner to inform it about the status of trees felled, consequential actions, and the monitoring mechanism.