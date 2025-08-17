ETV Bharat / state

CJI Gavai Inaugurates Bombay HC's Fourth Bench In Kolhapur

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday inaugurated the Bombay High Court's new circuit bench in Kolhapur district.

The setting up of the fourth bench in Kolhapur comes amid demands from various quarters over the years, so as to ease the burden on litigants and lawyers who have to travel to Mumbai, located 380 km away, for the hearing of their pleas.

At present, apart from the principal bench in Mumbai, the HC has two more benches -- at Nagpur in Vidarbha region and Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) in the state's Marathwada region.

A third bench of the high court sits in adjoining Goa. On August 1, a notification was issued by Bombay HC's Chief Justice Alok Aradhe appointing Kolhapur as a circuit bench.

The Kolhapur bench will be functional from Monday (August 18) with a division bench and two single benches. The new bench will have jurisdiction over six districts - Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg (last two located in the coastal Konkan region).

The Kolhapur division bench will comprise Justices MS Karnik and Sharmila Deshmukh, while Justices SG Dige and SG Chapalgaonkar will preside over the single benches.