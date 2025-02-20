ETV Bharat / state

Civil Society Group, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti Demand Demolition Of Sanjauli Mosque In 15 Days

The Municipal Commissioner directed committee to file next status report on March 15, after which hearing of remaining two floors of mosque will take place.

By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Shimla: Members of a civil society group and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti have demanded that the civic body demolish a mosque in the Sanjauli locality here and warned of a mass movement if it was not done within 15 days.

In December the municipal commissioner here granted the Sanjauli mosque committee three months to raze the unauthorised floors of the disputed five-storey mosque.

It had also directed the committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to file the next status report on March 15, after which the hearing of the remaining two floors of the mosque will take place.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Civil Society, Sanjauli, and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti met the Municipal Commissioner of Shimla and submitted a memorandum over their demand.

They claimed that despite the municipal commissioner ordering the demolition of the structure, nothing has been done so far. The groups have warned of a mass movement against the authorities if the mosque is not demolished within 15 days.

