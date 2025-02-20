ETV Bharat / state

Civil Society Group, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti Demand Demolition Of Sanjauli Mosque In 15 Days

Sanjauli Mosque committee begins demolition after the Himachal Waqf Board granted permission for the partial demolition of the Sanjauli Mosque following a court order from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, in Shimla on Monday. ( ANI )

Shimla: Members of a civil society group and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti have demanded that the civic body demolish a mosque in the Sanjauli locality here and warned of a mass movement if it was not done within 15 days.

In December the municipal commissioner here granted the Sanjauli mosque committee three months to raze the unauthorised floors of the disputed five-storey mosque.

It had also directed the committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to file the next status report on March 15, after which the hearing of the remaining two floors of the mosque will take place.