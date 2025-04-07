ETV Bharat / state

Civil Engineer Killed By Husband In Noida, Accused Surrenders At Police Station

Noida Police's preliminary probe revealed the couple had been quarreling for the last few days and relatives had gone to their house to counsel them.

Civil Engineer Killed By Husband In Noida, Accused Surrenders At Police Station
Accused taken into custody (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: A civil engineer was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her husband at their house in Noida's Sector 15. The accused then went to the Sector 20 police station to surrender. Police have taken the accused into custody and the woman's body has been sent for autopsy.

According to DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh, the couple, natives of Bihar's Champaran district, got married in 2005 in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. They lived in a three-storey house in C Block of Sector-15 with their daughter and son. They had been quarrelling for the last few days. Some relatives had come to their house on Thursday night for counselling them.

However, soon after the relatives left, the couple again started fighting. The woman's mother had stayed back in the house to pacify them. On Friday afternoon, the man allegedly locked their room and killed his wife by hitting her forehead with a hammer. The woman's mother was also present at the house.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's son. According to the local people, the accused is also an engineer, but presently is not employed.

The DCP further said, on information, he went to the spot along with additional DCP Sumit Kumar Shukla, SP Vivek Ranjan Rai and other officers. Investigations have been initiated, he added.

