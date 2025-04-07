ETV Bharat / state

Civil Engineer Killed By Husband In Noida, Accused Surrenders At Police Station

New Delhi/Noida: A civil engineer was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her husband at their house in Noida's Sector 15. The accused then went to the Sector 20 police station to surrender. Police have taken the accused into custody and the woman's body has been sent for autopsy.

According to DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh, the couple, natives of Bihar's Champaran district, got married in 2005 in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. They lived in a three-storey house in C Block of Sector-15 with their daughter and son. They had been quarrelling for the last few days. Some relatives had come to their house on Thursday night for counselling them.

However, soon after the relatives left, the couple again started fighting. The woman's mother had stayed back in the house to pacify them. On Friday afternoon, the man allegedly locked their room and killed his wife by hitting her forehead with a hammer. The woman's mother was also present at the house.