ETV Bharat / state

Civic Body In Maharashtra Introduces QR Code-Based Complaint Redressal System

Thane: The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra has introduced a quick response (QR) code-based smart grievance redressal system as part of its efforts to provide transparent and efficient governance to citizens.

This initiative aims to provide citizens with a seamless mechanism to register complaints from the comfort of their homes and track the progress of their grievances in real-time, an official release said on Wednesday.

Under the system, residents can register civic complaints by scanning a QR code provided by BNCMC with their smartphones without visiting the corporation's offices and track the status of their submissions.

The new system aligns with the promise made by the administrator and commissioner of BNCMC, Anmol Sagar, while presenting the budget for the year 2025-26.